London’s Wagamama to open Asian fusion restaurant in Star Metals development

Wagamama, the London-based Asian fusion restaurant, is coming to the Star Metals District development in West Midtown.

First opened in 1992 in the Bloomsbury neighborhood, this will be Wagamama’s first location in Georgia and only its seventh in the U.S.

Known for its big ramen noodle bowls, sharable plates, and craft cocktails, the menu incorporates flavors from Japan, China, Korea, and Vietnam.

“We are excited about bringing Wagamama to the Star Metals District,” said W. Allen Morris, Chairman and CEO of The Allen Morris Company. “Elevated ramen concepts have a presence in urban cities, and it was our intention to bring this popular cuisine to the Atlanta market.”

The new restaurant will be located at 1050 Howell Mill Road in the Star Metals Residences and will feature over 3,500 square feet of indoor space and an expansive private outdoor patio.

An opening date has not been announced yet.