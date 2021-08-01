Intown’s parent company wins 17 Georgia Press Association awards

Springs Publishing, parent company of Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Atlanta Senior Life, collected 17 awards – including six first-place honors – in the Georgia Press Association’s 2020 Better Newspaper Contest.

First place awards were for design, columnists, business writing, online project, investigations, and features.

The awards were announced July 30 at the Jekyll Island Club and Hotel during the GPA’s 134th annual convention.

A special shoutout to our longtime contributor Tim Sullivan who took third place in the Humorous Column for his TimmyDaddy column.

