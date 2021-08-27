Ground broken for first phase of Portman development at Spring and 10th in Midtown

Portman Residential and National Real Estate Advisors have broken ground on 1000 Spring, a new apartment tower at the corner of Spring and 10th Streets in Midtown.

The project will serve as the first phase of a 4.09-acre mixed-use development led by Portman. 1000 Spring will include 370 residential units as well as 11,000 square feet of retail space.

The larger development plan will also feature a 525,000 square foot office building, 225-room hotel and incorporate the historic H.M. Patterson & Son’s Spring Hill Chapel as a venue with “a food and beverage focus.”