Ground broken for first phase of Portman development at Spring and 10th in Midtown

A rendering of 1000 Spring.

Portman Residential and National Real Estate Advisors  have broken ground on 1000 Spring, a new apartment tower at the corner of Spring and 10th Streets in Midtown.

The project will serve as the first phase of a 4.09-acre mixed-use development led by Portman. 1000 Spring will include 370 residential units as well as 11,000 square feet of retail space.

The larger development plan will also feature a 525,000 square foot office building, 225-room hotel and incorporate the historic H.M. Patterson & Son’s Spring Hill Chapel as a venue with “a food and beverage focus.”

Collin Kelley

Collin Kelley is the editor of Atlanta Intown.