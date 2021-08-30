Driver shot during carjacking in Downtown Atlanta

A man is in serious condition after being shot during a carjacking in Downtown this morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department report, officers responded to 584 Marietta St NW around 5:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The preliminary investigation found that the victim and an adult female were in a vehicle stopped at the location. They were approached by two suspects who carjacked the couple and shot the man.

One suspect got in the vehicle and fled, while the other fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to come to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.