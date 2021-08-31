Downtown Dine Out kicks off Sept. 1

Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) are kicking off the Downtown Dine Out on Sept. 1, spotlighting restaurant specials and menu highlights throughout the month.

With almost 300 options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks, there’s something for every taste.

“Come hungry, re-visit your favorites and try something new,” said AJ Robinson, president of CAP and ADID. “Downtown is easy to access, walkable and there is always something happening at our parks, greenspaces and attractions. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, the possibilities are endless.”

Diners can explore hotel restaurants like the Sun Dial Restaurant, Bar & View, Sear, Sway and Trader Vic’s; restaurants with bars like Meehan’s Public House, Red Phone Booth, STATS Brewpub, Twenty-Two Storys Lobby Bar, Gibney’s Pub and Max Lager’s Wood-fired Grill & Brewery; Mexican food at Tin Lizzy’s Cantina and Dos Bocas; sushi and steak at Thrive, Cuts Steakhouse and Saito Sushi, Steak & Cocktails; chef-driven dining at Ray’s in the City, White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails and Truva Turkish Kitchen; pizza at Max’s Coal Oven Pizzeria and Amalfi Pizza; fun spots like Hard Rock Café, Club Candy ATL, Big Kahuna, Metro Café Diner, Sweet Auburn Bread Company Inc. and Social Market & Café Co.; and all the choices at Peachtree Center.

For more information and a full list of restaurants and bars, visit atlantadowntown.com/dineout.