Crowded field of 14 candidates qualify to be Atlanta’s next mayor

A crowded field of 14 candidates will be on the Nov. 2 ballot vying to be Atlanta’s next mayor.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms upended the race with her surprise announcement in May that she wouldn’t run for reelection.

Some familiar faces are on the ballot including former two-term mayor Kasim Reed, as well as City Council President Felicia Moore, Councilman Andre Dickens, Councilman Antonio Brown and local attorney Sharon Gay.

Other candidates include Kirsten Dunn, Nolan English, Rebecca L. King Glenn, Mark Hammad, Kenny Hill, Walter Reeves, Roosevelt Searles III, Richard N. Wright and S. Wrightson.

The uptick in violent crime across the city has emerged as a key issue in the upcoming election, as is affordable housing and how Atlanta will accommodate its massive future growth.

Qualifying in Atlanta ran from Aug. 17-20. Mayoral candidates had to pay $5,529 for their name on the ballot, or they could also qualify as a “pauper” if they had a petition signed by at least 1% of the city’s eligible voters.

