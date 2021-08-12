Controversial public safety training facility advances to Aug. 16 city council agenda

A controversial plan to use land earmarked for greenspace as a public safety training facility for police and firefighters will be on the Atlanta City Council’s agenda at its Aug. 16 meeting.

However, the amount of space that would be leased to the Atlanta Police Foundation, which is spearheading the effort to build the facility, has shrunk from 150 acres to 85 acres after amendments made by city council committees this week.

Owned by the city, but located inside DeKalb County off Moreland Avenue, the 350-acre property has been known variously as the “Prison Farm,” ‘Honor Farm” and, more recently, as “Cop City” after plans for the training facility were announced. The property was used as labor farm for low-level offenders, but has been abandoned since 1995.

The council’s finance committee unanimously voted on Wednesday to advance the proposal to the full city council, but said a completed ground lease must be available for review in time for the Aug. 16 meeting.

The amended agreement requires that the remaining land be used for greenspace. trees cut down during construction be replanted, and community meetings be held about the design of the training camp and usage of greenspace.

The move by the city council and support from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has drawn sharp criticism since the city had originally earmarked the property as part of a proposed “South River Forest” park.

The South River Forest Coalition – made up of residents from City of Atlanta and unincorporated DeKalb County, various civic, business, neighborhood, and environmental organizations – adopted a resolution opposing the creation of the facility.