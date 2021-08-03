City council urges yard trimmings to be allowed in plastic bags as trash collection woes continue

An ongoing staff shortage at the city’s Department of Public Works has meant scattershot trash collection and reduced the weekly pick-up of yard trimmings to twice a month.

At Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting, a resolution was unanimously adopted requesting the Department of Public Works allow residents to temporarily place yard trimmings in plastic bags until regular and consistent yard trimming collection services are restored.

The city recently sent out notices of a tax increase for solid waste services, but whether there will any recompense to taxpayers has not been determined.

District 5 Councilmember Natalyn Archibong, who introduced the resolution, said the city had a duty to modify its standard practices when faced with extraordinary situations.”As the problems of untimely yard trimming collections persist, allowing residents to place yard trimmings in plastic bags or plastic bins is just a common-sense solution,” Archibong said.

In other council action:

* The council approved legislation authorizing an agreement for Cascade Road streetscape improvements and signal installation on behalf of the Department of Transportation for a term of two years with a one year renewal option in amount not to exceed approximately $20.9 million. The project includes resurfacing, restriping, traffic signal upgrades, bus stop enhancements, streetscapes, extended bike lanes and pedestrian safety improvements.

* The Council also adopted legislation urging the Georgia General Assembly to amend state law to add all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to the list of vehicles requiring registration and licensing. The legislation notes that ATVs have presented a public safety risk in the city and that requiring a driver’s license to operate the off-road vehicles would assist in ownership accountability and policing.

* An ordinance authorizing a donation in an amount not to exceed $25,000 from the District 12 carry forward account to the Atlanta Police Foundation to purchase security cameras for use in the district.

* An ordinance authorizing a donation in an amount not to exceed $6,500 from the District 12 carry forward account to the Atlanta Police Foundation to purchase security cameras for the Pittman Park Project.

* An ordinance authorizing a donation in an amount not to exceed $20,000 to the Atlanta Legal Aid Society and the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation in support of anti-eviction efforts from the Post 2 At-Large carry forward account.

* An ordinance amending the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances to administer and maintain uniform parking regulations, add a new illegal parking penalties section, and update certain provisions to deter illegal parking and maintain adequate parking for residents.