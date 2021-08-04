Chick-fil-a plans new commercial kitchen to launch ‘Little Blue Menu’ delivery service

Chick-fil-A will launch its own delivery service,“Little Blue Menu,” in 2022 offering its classic menu and new items such as wings and roasted chicken.
Company officials confirmed the Atlanta-based chicken chain has filed plans for a commercial kitchen to handle the delivery service at 2115 Faulkner Road – just off Cheshire Bridge.
The 10,000-square-foot “delivery kitchen” is expected to cost $600,00 and include eight commercial kitchens. On Wednesday, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson confirmed the commercial kitchen would be used for “Little Blue Menu,” which is named after founder Truett Cathy’s original menu at the Hapeville Dwarf House.