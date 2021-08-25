Buckhead Diner on Piedmont Road permanently closes after 34 years

Another dining institution, Buckhead Diner, has permanently closed.

The Piedmont Road restaurant had been shuttered since the pandemic began, but Buckhead Life Restaurant Group said in an Aug. 25 press release that it would not reopen.

The property it sits on at 3073 Piedmont has been sold for $6 million to Trillium Management for a yet-to-be-disclosed project, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Buckhead Diner was a favorite haunt of musicians, actors, sports stars, politicians, tourists and local regulars for 34 years. It was known for its fried chicken, homemade potato chips with blue cheese, and an award-winning white chocolate banana cream pie.

“It was with a heavy heart that we made the decision to not renew our lease for Buckhead Diner,” said Niko Karatassos, President of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group. “For nearly 35 years this was the spot to be and be seen. It will forever be remembered as one of, if not the greatest, American restaurants in the country. We are happy to have hosted many celebrities and loyal locals over the decades.”

BLRG is expanding and renovating Chops Lobster Bar t 70 West Paces Ferry Road with an anticipated completion by winter of this year. The restaurant group will also focus on other new projects, including Lamb Shack, a just-opened ghost kitchen out of its Greek restaurant, Kyma.