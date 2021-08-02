Awesome August: Dogwood Festival, Piedmont Park Arts Fest, Doggy Con, German Bierfest & more

School might be starting again, but there’s still plenty of summer left. A raft of art and food festivals are slated for August – many of them returning after a pandemic hiatus. Be sure to check the website for each event for tickets, details, and social distancing protocols.

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

The dogwoods won’t be in bloom, but the twice-delayed Dogwood Festival will make its return to Piedmont Park Aug. 6-8. The 85th annual event will feature a juried fine art market that includes sculpture, paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography and more. In addition to the art, there will be a Kids Village, live music, and plenty of food. See the schedule and details at dogwood.org.

ATL Comic Convention

Comic book, sci-fi, and cosplay fans will be at the Word Congress Center Aug. 6-8 for the annual event featuring special guests like Bruce Boxleitner from “Tron,” and Nakia Burrise and Karan Ashley from “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”. Tickets and info at atlcomicconvention.com.

Summer Wine Festival

The 5th annual event is at City Winery at Ponce City Market on Aug. 6-7 with more than 50 wines, beers, ciders, and seltzers to sample along with live music and DJ Qtip. Get tickets and details at this link.

Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival

The annual barbecue and music festival is back at Legacy Park on Aug. 14 with performances by Payton Kashdan, Catfish, Smith & Calvert, Blair Crimmins & The Hookers, and G. Love & The Juice. Get tickets and details at decaturbbqfestival.com.

German Bierfest

Beer lovers will flock to Woodruff Park for the annual event on Aug. 21 featuring German food, beers, live music, games and more. Get tickets at this link.

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

Head back to Midtown on Aug. 21-22 for the annual festival, which will more than 200 painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metalwork, glass blowers, jewelers, and crafters. Visitors will also find artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, a children’s play area, plus festival foods and beverages with healthy alternatives. Visit piedmontparkartsfestival.com for more.

Doggy Con

Just Dragon Con makes its triumphant return to Downtown, Woodruff Park will host an opportunity for metro-Atlantans and their four-legged friends to get in on the cosplay fun on Aug. 28. Doggy Con 2021 will feature a pet costume pageant emceed by local media maven Mara Davis and judged by Atlanta City Councilmember Amir Farokhi, local artist Catlanta aka Rory Hawkins, and dog Instagram influencer Super Murph the French Bulldog. The event will also feature a vendor village of dog-centric goods, activities, and plenty of pup culture. For all the details and to register for pageant, visit atlantadowntown.com/woodruff-park.

Food-O-Rama at Grant Park

A bevy of food trucks will descend on Grant Park on Aug. 28 for Food-O-Rama. There will even be “vegan alley” for those who don’t prefer meat. For tickets and details, visit this link.

Festival Peachtree Latino

The 21st annual festival celebrating Latin culture will feature art and music at Piedmont Park on Aug. 29. Follow facebook.com/FestivalPeachtreeLatinoATL for more details.