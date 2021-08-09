Atlanta Public Schools wants to hire 30 more bus drivers

There were social media reports of late pick-ups and arrivals of Atlanta Public Schools’ buses during the first week of classes, with some parents attributing the tardiness to a driver shortage.

APS spokesman Seth Coleman said he hadn’t received any information about students arriving late, but there was a push to hire more drivers.

“We are looking to hire about 30 bus drivers for this school year,” Coleman said. “We have enough drivers to cover all of our routes, but we would love to have even more skilled drivers transporting our students.”

Coleman said starting pay is $18 per hour, even for those with no experience as long as they have a clean driving record. For those with a Commercial Drivers License (CDL), starting pay can be as much as $26 per hour. There’s also a $1,000 signing bonus, while full-time drivers receive retirement, health and life insurance.

Those interested in applying can visit www.apscareers.org/bus-driver.