Atlanta Pride cancels in-person events and parade as COVID-19 surges

The Atlanta Pride Festival Committee announced Aug. 25 that it was cancelling all in-person events and the annual parade due to COVID-19 surge.

This is the second year the LGBTQ+ celebration will be held virtually due to the pandemic. The festival, which is normally held in Piedmont Park, was to feature performances by Toderick Hall, Big Freedia, and Brooke Eden.

The committee said in a statement: “The Atlanta Pride Committee has made the very difficult decision to cancel all of our in-person events this October 8-10, including our much-anticipated festival & parade. Though we have done everything we can to ensure an in-person celebration, and as much as we want to celebrate in person; we know with the Delta surge, gathering together this fall is just not safe for our community whom we want to protect.”

Visit AtlantaPride.org to see updates on virtual events for the festival.