Atlanta Police release 911 call, surveillance video in Piedmont Park murder

Atlanta Police have released audio of the 911 call made by Emma Clark after she found her partner Katherine Janness’ and their dog Bowie’s bodies in Piedmont Park.

Clark pinged Janness’ phone when she did not return home from walking Bowie on July 28 and found thier bodies just inside the 10th Street gate of the park.

“I’m at the entrance of Piedmont Park. I just was searching for my girlfriend because I couldn’t find her. She’s dead! She’s here at Piedmont Park. Please help,” a hysterical Clark tells the 911 dispatcher at the beginning of the call.

Clark can also be heard talking to another pedestrian in the park who is heard screaming in the background after also finding the bodies.

We have embedded the audio below, but please be aware it contains strong language and might be triggering to some readers. Please note there are gaps in the recording where APD has redacted the audio.

A day after releasing still images from surveillance cameras around the park, APD released the video images.

Police said the people in the video are not suspects, but who might have seen or heard something related to the incident. Watch the video below.

Anyone who might have information is encouraged to call 911, Crime Stoppers at (404) 577- 8477 or the APD homicide unit at (404) 546-4236. There’s a $20,000 reward for information on the case.