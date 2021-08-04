Atlanta Police investigating three shootings around Downtown area

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred in and around Downtown.

On Aug. 3 at around 6:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Hilliard Street and Edgewood Avenue where they found a male with a gunshot wound. The gunshot victim was uncooperative with investigators about a suspect and was transported to the hospital. The Aggravated Assault Unit were notified and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation continues.

Also on Aug. 3 officers responded to a report of a person shot at 60 Forsyth St. around 11:20 p.m. After arriving on scene, officers learned that a women had been shot and transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting victim had thrown a brick at a car and the occupant of the car shot her. It was also learned that the patient was reported as a missing person in Gwinnett County. The patient is stable, and the investigation is continuing.

On Aug. 4 at around 2:50am officers responded to a report of a person shot at 14 Hilliard St. On scene, officers met with a victim who reported that someone tried to rob her. The victim fled and the suspect fired a shot which struck a bystander. The wounded victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.