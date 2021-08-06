Atlanta Police Department releases statement on Buckhead cityhood effort

The Atlanta Police Department Wednesday night released a lengthy statement on the Buckhead cityhood movement.

“We remain committed to our citizens and believe that the City is stronger when we work together and together we will overcome any challenges we face,” said the police department.

APD said the statement was in response to a news story, featuring Bill White, the chairman and CEO of the Buckhead City Committee. The group is spearheading an effort for Buckhead to break away from the city of Atlanta and become its own independent city. One of key issues is the rise in violent crime, White has said.

