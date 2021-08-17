Atlanta City Councilmember Jennifer Ide won’t seek reelection

Dist. 6 Councilmember Jennifer Ide won’t seek reelection this fall, according to a report in the AJC.

Ide, whose district includes Virginia-Highland, Morningside, Ansley Park and Emory University, said in an email to her constituents that it was “one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make.” She said increased responsibilities at her job as a deciding factor on not running again.

“This next election cycle will be important,” Ide said in the email. “We need a mayor and council that will take us in a forward-looking direction to meet the challenges that Atlanta is facing. I plan to stay engaged and hope you will too.”

Qualifying to be on the ballot for the city council and mayoral races opens on Aug. 17. Ide was expected to run unopposed, so who might step up to fill her seat remains to be seen.