Your Next Home Could Be In… East Point

Where is it? It’s a 15 minute – or less – drive from Five Points to East Point. Or better yet, take MARTA to the East Point station, which drops you off in the heart of the city’s downtown. And if you move to East Point, you’re only one stop away from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.



What are homes going for? You can get a cute bungalow for around $160,000 or new construction at $300,000+.

Where to eat? The historic downtown has Oz Pizza, Chairs Upstairs Bar & Grille, Thumbs Up Diner, The Kupcakerie, Taco Pete and, yes, there’s a Waffle House for your scattered, smothered, and covered fix.

What about shopping? Along with small shops in downtown, there’s also Camp Creek Marketplace, which has Target, BJ’s, Lowe’s, Publix, and plenty of fast food options like Chipotle, Zaxby’s and Chick-fil-a when you need to refuel. The weekly East Point Farmers Market also has fresh produce and food.

And how about recreation? Downtown Commons is the central gathering spot, playing host to festivals and music (including the upcoming concert by Goodie Mob on July 28). Soccer in the Streets created a soccer field right in downtown across from the MARTA station. Sumner Park is home to Georgia’s only velodrome – Dick Lane Velodrome – which was used as a training facility during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. Sykes Park is home to tennis courts and wooded trail, while Georgia Sports Park has professional-quality soccer fields across 100 acres of green space.

What’s the Microsoft connection? Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that East Point would become home to one of its new datacenters, which will bring hundreds of new tech jobs to the city.