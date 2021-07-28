UPDATE: Woman stabbed to death in Piedmont Park identified; $10k reward offered for information

Atlanta Police have identified the woman found brutally stabbed to death in Piedmont Park while walking her dog as Katherine Janness, 40. A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information about her murder.

Janness was found just inside the 10th Street gate of Piedmont Park just after 1 a.m. on July 28. Surveillance video obtained by APD shows Janness and her dog in the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of 10th and Piedmont shortly before the incident.

Police confirmed that Janness’ dog was also killed in the attack.

According to Atlanta Police, Janness was stabbed multiple times in what Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described to the media as a “gruesome” attack.

Homicide detectives are hoping that additional surveillance footage from homes surrounding the Midtown park will help them retrace her steps.

Anyone who might have information is encouraged to call 911, Crime Stoppers at (404) 577- 8477 or the APD homicide unit at (404) 546-4236.