UPDATE: Police release photo of Piedmont Park stabbing victim, offer $10k reward for information

The Atlanta Police Department continues to appeal to the public for help in finding who brutally stabbed Katherine Janness and her dog to death in Piedmont Park on July 28.

A new flyer announcing the $10,000 reward for information, now includes a photo of Janness, 40, who was a bartender at Campagnolo restaurant and bar in Midtown.

Janness was found by her wife just inside the 10th Street gate of Piedmont Park just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators said Janness’ wife discovered her body in the park after pinging her phone when she did not return from walking their dog, Bowie.

Surveillance video obtained by APD shows Janness and her dog in the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of 10th and Piedmont shortly before the incident. Investigators have been going door-to-door at homes around the park hoping to find additional surveillance footage to retrace Janness’ steps.

According to Atlanta Police, Janness was stabbed multiple times in what Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described to the media as a “gruesome” attack.

APD has added extra patrols around the park in response to the incident.

Anyone who might have information is encouraged to call 911, Crime Stoppers at (404) 577- 8477 or the APD homicide unit at (404) 546-4236.