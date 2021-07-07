Update: No charges filed in fatal stabbing on Peachtree Street in Midtown

No charges will be filed in an incident where a man involved in fight at the corner of Peachtree and 12th streets in Midtown was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police.

Witnesses said two men were in a physical altercation outside the Bank of American building around 12:30 p.m. The suspect, who cooperated with investigators after being briefly detained, will not face charges.

According to a press release from APD, the crime has been classified as a “felon killed by private citizen,” which is defined as someone killed during the act of committing a felony.

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.

The incident comes just a week after an APD officer shot during an altercation at the Solace on Peachtree apartments just a few blocks away.