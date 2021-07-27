Two Atlanta police officers suspended over video of suspect being kicked in the head

A video posted on Instagram showing an Atlanta Police officer kicking a woman in the face as she lay handcuffed on the ground has led to his suspension, along with another officer who failed to intervene.

The video, posted to @atluncensored, appears to show the cuffed suspect spit at the sergeant, who responds by kicking her in the face. Another officer stands by and watches but does not react.

APD released a statement late Monday saying both officers in the video had been relived from duty.

“Upon reviewing the video, the actions of the sergeant appear to be unacceptable and we are also concerned with the apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident. The decision was made to relieve both employees from duty, with the sergeant placed on unpaid suspension and the officer placed on administrative assignment. The Atlanta Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards (OPS) was directed to open an investigation into the actions of all employees on-scene and their investigation is to be expedited.”

The APD statement did not release any details about the call, but the Instagram post said the officers were responding to a domestic incident at an apartment in Summerhill.