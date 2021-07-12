Tickets on sale for Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (AFWF) returns to Historic Fourth Ward Park this year with its Tasting Tents on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12.

Chefs and mixologists will be on hand along with wine pop-up stations, a cocktail garden, live music, and an interactive food and beverage pairing area. A percent of proceeds from this year’s curated dinners, lunches and brunches supports local charities Second Helpings Atlanta and Children of Conservation.

“We’re happy to be back, doing what we love, which is creating and executing first class events for our consumers, chefs and partners,” says Brett Friedman, Partner & CEO of Agency 21, which owns and operates Atlanta Food & Wine Festival. “This year especially, we are looking forward to showcasing creative cuisine with talented chefs from all 13 Southern states, as a tribute to returning to normalcy.”

After a pandemic pause, when the festival commenced in a virtual capacity, attendees can once again connect live and in-person in the Tasting Tents to indulge in the South’s finest flavors, featuring the up-and-coming as well as some favorite destinations and memorable brands.

Tasting Tent tickets are now on sale with early bird pricing available until July 23. The festival’s lineup of intimate dinners, lunches and brunches taking place from September 9 through September 12 will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.atlfoodandwinefestival.com.