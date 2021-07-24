‘Reimagine The Legacy’ events to honor memory of John Lewis on July 30

On Friday, July 30, Downtown’s business community, along with civil rights leaders, grassroots organizations, and luminaries will convene for a day in celebration and memory of Congressman John Lewis.

The public is strongly encouraged to participate in this inaugural event, “Reimagine The Legacy,” which will return annually on the same day in Downtown Atlanta.

Schedule of Activities:

Mural Rededication: Starting at 10 a.m., the community will gather at the John Lewis HERO memorial in Sweet Auburn to celebrate the life of Congressman Lewis and reflect on how we can positively impact future generations. Speakers will include Stacey Abrams, Ambassador Andrew Young, Lou Gossett, Jr., and more.

Community-Wide Moment of Reflection: At 11 am, the Ebenezer Baptist Church Christine King Farris Handbell Choir will lead the ringing of church bells throughout Downtown for 80 seconds, initiating a community-wide moment of reflection.

Learning and Celebration: From noon to 4 p.m., Woodruff Park will host a celebration and opportunity for the community to gather and celebrate Lewis’ legacy and the vibrancy to be found and savored throughout the Fifth Congressional District.There will be special performances by NBC’s The Voice 2020 runner-up Toneisha Harris and country artist Blanco Brown.

Panel Discussion: The Boy From Troy: At 2 p.m. at the Auburn Avenue Research Library there will be a special panel discussion featuring former Mayor Shirley Franklin and Sherry Frank, President of the Atlanta chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women, moderated by Emmy award-winning journalist Rose Scott of WABE, 90.1FM. The Boy from Troy is presented in partnership with JPMorgan Chase Advancing Black Pathways. RSVP is required for this event, as seating is limited. Register here.

All Day Free Admission at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights: From noon to 5 p.m. Secure your free ticket here.