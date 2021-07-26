Quick Bites: ‘No Vax, No Service’ at Argosy, The Dinner Club, Food-O-Rama, plus more food news

East Atlanta Village restaurant Argosy has instituted a “No Vax, No Service” policy after members of its vaccinated staff were infected with COVID-19 by what the owners believe were un-vaccinated customers. The restaurant temporarily halted dining room service before posting the policy to social media and posting signs on their doors. The move drew both support and ire on social media, with politicians like controversial House Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene calling Argosy’s move “segregation” on Twitter. The owners said staff would ask customers for proof of vaccination and those who can’t produce it could be refused service. Little Bear restaurant in Summerhill also closed over the weekend after a member of its staff was diagnosed with COVID-19. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported last week that positive cases are the highest since April, while only 38% of the state has been full vaccinated, according to state health officials.

Food-O-Rama is Aug. 28 in Grant Park from 1 to 8 p.m. featuring food trucks and beverages. Tickets are $10 at eventeny.com.

For its 10th anniversary, Ford Fry’s restaurant no. 246 in Decatur has debuted a new “mafia”-style persona, which pays homage to the old-school, Italian dining scenes of yesteryear. The new persona also includes a new design and a new menu led by the newly advanced executive chef Dave Stockford including pizzas and pastas. Find out more at no246.com.

Le Bilboquet and Le Colonial have been honored for their outstanding wine programs in Wine Spectator’s 2021 Restaurant Awards. The annual program recognizes restaurants around the world as a top destination for wine lovers.

The Dinner Club, a subscription food delivery program, has launched in Atlanta. Tell the club how many people are in your household and how many meals you want delivered per week and meals from local restaurants are delivered at pre-selected times. Restaurants already partnered with Club include Fat Matt’s, Sukoshi, Momonoki, Osteria 832, Doc Cheys, Rreal Tacos and more to come. Visit eatdinnerclub.com for details.

Author Amanda Plumb explores the city’s treasured restaurants in Unique Eats & Eateries of Atlanta, which is out now from Reedy Press. You’ll learn the surprising stories behind some of Atlanta’s most unique dining establishments from classic Southern restaurants, to Malaysian street food, burritos with a cult following, and an entire shopping plaza dedicated to Indian culture and cuisine. The book is available at your favorite local bookshop or Amazon.

Restaurant RIP: Old Fourth Ward’s Serpas True Food has closed after more than a decade, while Lazy Llama Cantina in Morningside has also shuttered after just a year.