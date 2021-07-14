Preferred route emerges for high-speed rail line from Atlanta to Charlotte

A high-speed rail line from Atlanta to Charlotte has been on the drawing board for years. Earlier this week, Georgia’s Department of Transportation held an open house to highlight some additional details about the developing project and to hear public feedback.

Three proposed routes have been the subject of much debate and planning. Now, one of the routes, the Greenfield Corridor, is garnering favor. The proposed rail between Charlotte and Atlanta would take shape as a portion of a much larger Southeast High Speed Rail Corridor, connecting Washington, D.C. to Atlanta via Richmond, Raleigh, and Charlotte.

The Greenfield corridor is the mid-priced option of the three proposed lines, carrying a price tag of between $6-8 billion. It would run on either diesel or electricity and travel at up to 220 miles per hour, completing a trip in two hours and 45 minutes. That’s the fastest option on the books, and it would rely on new tracks to carry it through Lawrenceville, Athens, and more.

The Federal Railroad Administration is holding a 30-day waiting period to allow the public and other parties time to review the Greenfield Corridor, as well as the proposed Southern Crescent and I-85 alternatives.

In the meantime, read more about the Greenfield Corridor, as well as the Tier 1 Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision, published by the Environmental Protection Agency.