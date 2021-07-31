Police will canvas Piedmont Park as search for killer continues; vigil set for Aug. 1

The Atlanta Police Department will conduct a “tactical canvass” of Piedmont Park on Saturday afternoon for clues in the brutal stabbing death of Katherine Janness and her dog.

Police continue to appeal to the public for help in finding who stabbed Janness, 40, as she walked her dog, Bowie, in the park in the early morning hours of July 28. A $10,000 reward for information is still on offer.

Janness, a bartender at Campagnolo restaurant in Midtown, was found by her wife just inside the 10th Street gate of Piedmont Park just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators said Janness’ longtime girlfriend discovered her body in the park after pinging her phone when she did not return from walking Bowie.

According to Atlanta Police, Janness was stabbed multiple times in what Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described to the media as a “gruesome” attack. APD has added extra patrols around the park in response to the incident.

Surveillance video obtained by APD shows Janness and Bowie in the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of 10th and Piedmont shortly before the incident. Investigators have been going door-to-door at homes around the park hoping to find additional surveillance footage to retrace Janness’ steps.

APD also confirmed that that the FBI was assisting in the investigation and pushed back on local media for reporting rumors or incorrect information concerning the case. Sgt. John Chaffee with the public affairs unit released a statement on the issue Friday evening.

“The information given to these reporters is false. Flat out false. Yet, they still are publishing it. The number of rumors and speculation circulating around this incident is simply terrible,” Chaffee said in the statement. “We hope media will not be irresponsible with their reporting.”

A candlelight vigil will be held on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at the 10th Street entrance to the park.

Anyone who might have information is encouraged to call 911, Crime Stoppers at (404) 577- 8477 or the APD homicide unit at (404) 546-4236.