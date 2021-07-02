Peachtree Road Race, Decatur fireworks on tap for 4th of July weekend

If you’re looking for 4th of July fireworks, you’ll have to head outside Atlanta to find them, but don’t fret – there’s still plenty to do around the metro this holiday weekend.

Decatur Fireworks

While the big fireworks displays usually held at Centennial Olympic Park and Lenox Square have been canceled again, the City of Decatur will be lighting up the night on July 4 starting around 9 p.m. Fireworks will be shot from the top of the downtown parking garage, so the courthouse square and surrounding areas should provide a good view.

Peachtree Road Race

The Peachtree Road Race is back after a virtual event last year, but will be spread across two days this year, July 3 and 4, for both in-person and virtual races. The in-person 10K event will implement strict COVID-19 safety measures. Race organizers expanded to two days to reduce crowd sizes. Participants should expect health screenings, face-covering requirements and limited-contact aid stations, as well as limited pre- and post-race gathering. The race starts at Lenox Square Mall and ends at Piedmont Park.

The Roof at PCM

Head to Ponce City Market for a Low Country Boil on The Roof on the 4th from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be unlimited access to boardwalk games, mini golf, the Hegee Tower, and slide. The all-you-can-eat boil from 5 to 9 p.m. will include shrimp, barbecue, and more. Get tickets at this link.

Dunwoody Fourth of July Parade

Dunwoody Homeowners Association and our sister publications, Reporter Newspapers, will host the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 5 featuring marching bands, floats, clowns, animal units and local celebrities. See the full guide to find out more about the largest Independence Day parade in the state. The parade route is approximately 2.7 miles long. It starts at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Jett Ferry Road at 9 a.m. and ends at the Dunwoody Village.

Stone Mountain Laser Show and Fireworks

Stone Mountain Park will celebrate Independence Day with laser shows and fireworks from Friday to Monday night, July 2-5. Guests can bring blankets for the lawn or enjoy the show from a terrace. A laser show square is $20 per square. One square will hold up to four guests. Reserve your laser show square online. Visitors can bring their own food and picnic on Memorial Lawn prior to the show, if they have purchased a square in advance.

4th of July Events

Fri., July 2

Johns Creek Independence Day Celebration at Newtown Park.

Sat., July 3

Fourth in the Park Festival in the Marietta Square.

Red, White, and BOOM! in Lillian Webb Park (Norcross).

Duluth Celebrates America at Duluth Town Green.

Sun., July 4

Sandy Springs Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration at City Springs.

The Callanwolde Concert Band at Brook Run Park (Dunwoody).

4th of July on The Roof at Ponce City Market.

Chastain Park July 4th Parade at Chastain Park Hilltop Fields.

Tucker Parks & Rec Pool Party at Kelly Cofer Park.

SpringsFest at Thurman Springs Park (Powder Springs).

Roswell 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza at Roswell Area Park.

July 4th Fireworks at Wills Park (Alpharetta).

Decatur July 4th Fireworks on the Decatur Square.

Mon., July 5

Dunwoody 4th of July Parade.

For even more events, but sure to check out the Rough Draft Calendar.