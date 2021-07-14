Pair of mixed-use towers set to continue transformation of Midtown skyline

Renderings of the proposed towers at 180 10th Street (left) and 811 Peachtree Street. (Courtesy DRC)

The Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) meeting on July 13 featured two mixed-use projects, including a 33-story mixed-use tower at the corner of Peachtree and 6th streets.

A closer look at 811 Peachtree project, which has been dubbed “Society.”

Property Markets Group and architecture firm Cooper Carry presented plans for 811 Peachtree Street. Known as “Society,” the 33-story tower would feature 15,600 square feet retail, 76,500 square feet office, 460 residential units, and a six-story parking podium. The property is currently a pay parking lot at the corner of Peachtree and 6th.

The DRC offered a lengthy list of recommendations for the project, including more design elements for the parking podium, asked more detailed plans for the retail storefronts, and recommended temporary on-street parking along 6th.

Detail of 180 10th Street project.

Also on the DRC agenda was Mill Creek’s concept for 180 10th Street. Working with architect Gresham Smith as the architect, Mill Creek presented plans for a Modera concept on the north side of 10th St. between Juniper and Piedmont. The building would be sandwiched between Atlanta Fire Station #15 and Blue Med Spa.

The 31-story building would have 345 residential units above 3,200 square feet of retail. To achieve the desired amount of residential density on the site, a transfer of development rights (165,000 square feet) is in process, the developers said.

The DRC recommended that the eight-story parking podium should utilize a colorful screening concept on both the east and west sides, provide outdoor dining space between the building and Blue Med Spa, a vehicular drop-off area, and limit the property  to right-in/right out circulation along 10th St. — preferably via a center median coordinated with ATLDOT – to enhance safety of vehicles and bicyclists.

Collin Kelley