Pair of mixed-use towers set to continue transformation of Midtown skyline

The Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) meeting on July 13 featured two mixed-use projects, including a 33-story mixed-use tower at the corner of Peachtree and 6th streets.

Property Markets Group and architecture firm Cooper Carry presented plans for 811 Peachtree Street. Known as “Society,” the 33-story tower would feature 15,600 square feet retail, 76,500 square feet office, 460 residential units, and a six-story parking podium. The property is currently a pay parking lot at the corner of Peachtree and 6th.

The DRC offered a lengthy list of recommendations for the project, including more design elements for the parking podium, asked more detailed plans for the retail storefronts, and recommended temporary on-street parking along 6th.

Also on the DRC agenda was Mill Creek’s concept for 180 10th Street. Working with architect Gresham Smith as the architect, Mill Creek presented plans for a Modera concept on the north side of 10th St. between Juniper and Piedmont. The building would be sandwiched between Atlanta Fire Station #15 and Blue Med Spa.

The 31-story building would have 345 residential units above 3,200 square feet of retail. To achieve the desired amount of residential density on the site, a transfer of development rights (165,000 square feet) is in process, the developers said.

The DRC recommended that the eight-story parking podium should utilize a colorful screening concept on both the east and west sides, provide outdoor dining space between the building and Blue Med Spa, a vehicular drop-off area, and limit the property to right-in/right out circulation along 10th St. — preferably via a center median coordinated with ATLDOT – to enhance safety of vehicles and bicyclists.