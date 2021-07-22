News Briefs: New mayoral candidate; BeltLine gets wider; Grant Street Tunnel art

Local certified public accountant Richard N. Wright (D) is the latest candidate to join the Atlanta mayoral race. Wright said in a media statement that he had filed paperwork to begin fundraising for his campaign. The Atlantic Station resident started Accounting Done Wright CPA in 2010 has never held office before. Wright has been an Atlanta resident since 1997 and hold’s an MBA from Strayer University, a law degree from Arizona State, and a certificate in international tax law from Georgetown University Law School. He joins s a growing field of candidates for mayor, including former Mayor Kasim Reed, City Council President Felicia Moore, Councilman Andre Dickens, attorney Sharon Gay, Councilman Antonio Brown and another political newcomer Walter Reeves.

The Atlanta BeltLine has announced plans to widen the Eastside Trail by four feet in high traffic areas between Krog Street Market and Piedmont Park. According to Urbanize Atlanta, a two-foot-wide shoulder will be added to both sides of the trail, using a material called Flexi-Pave, or a flexible, porous pavement. A short section of similar surfaces was installed near the John Lewis Freedom Parkway bridge a few years ago. The Eastside Trail is also getting a new access point at busy Ponce de Leon Avenue. The ADA-accessible ramp will be installed on the north side of Ponce, between the CVS pharmacy in Midtown Place shopping center and the BeltLine trail. Bike lane and pedestrian enhancements are also coming to Ponce to make access to the trail more safe for riders and walkers.

MARTA’s public art program, Artbound, and experimental art company Dashboard will host a ribbon-cutting and community block party on Friday, July 23, from noon until 2 p.m. at King Memorial rail station to celebrate the transformation of the Grant Street tunnel. Reflection Tunnel features a 20,000-piece art activation by Adam Bostic and interactive oral histories reflecting the past and present of the surrounding neighborhoods gathered by Scott Morris from Historic Atlanta. The tunnel transformation is part of MARTA’s transit-oriented development (TOD) at nearby King Memorial rail station on the East/West Line.