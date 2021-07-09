News Briefs: Neighborhood watch training; Decatur strategic plan; VaHi Summerfest set to return

The Atlanta Police Department plans to offer a neighborhood watch training. The event is set for July 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at APD’s public safety headquarters, 226 Peachtree Street SW. Current residents involved in neighborhood watch programs or those interested in forming one are encouraged to attend. Register here by July 19. “Neighborhood watch is homeland security at the most local level,” says the National Neighborhood Watch program on its website. It involves residents banding together to try to make their neighborhood safer by working together and with local law enforcement. For example, some groups form neighborhood patrols or distribute crime prevention information.

After 18 months of community conversation, the City of Decatur has a full draft of its 2020 Strategic Plan for citizen review and comment now through July 23. After that date, a final revised draft will work its way toward consideration by the City Commission. Visit www.decatur2030.com to provide input.

The Virginia-Highland Summerfest will return Sept. 25-26 for its 37th-annual event presented by the Virginia-Highland Civic Association. The festival will feature local and regional music acts, an artist market, 5K run, food from local vendors and more. Find out more at vahisummerfest.org.