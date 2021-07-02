News Briefs: Lime scooters return; electric bus grant; OnPay moving to Ponce City Market

Lime is bringing its fleet of scooters and e-bikes back to Atlanta after pulling out of the city in early 2020. The company announced this week it would put 1,500 scooters and 500 e-bikes on the streets this summer after receiving permit approval from the city. When Lime left last year, it cited profitability as the reason for its departure and owed the city $70,000 in impound fees for improperly parked or uncollected scooters. The impound fees were part of a wave of regulations introduced by the city in 2019 to try and wrangle the proliferation of devices, complaints by residents and four scooter-related deaths.

The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL) was awarded $5.47 million in federal funding for 10 battery-electric commuter coaches and 11 chargers for the region’s Xpress Commuter Service. They are expected to initially operate on routes connecting Clayton, Coweta, Fulton, and Henry Counties to Downtown and Midtown. Xpress has 27 routes in 12 metro Atlanta counties that carry more than 1.8 million passenger trips annually to and from Downtown, Midtown, and Perimeter Center.

Payroll and human resources software firm OnPay is moving its Midtown headquarters to Ponce City Market. The company said the new space will allow it to double its Atlanta-based workforce over the next 24 months. OnPay, which plans to make the move this fall, said it also chose Ponce City Market due to proximity to the Atlanta BeltLine, outdoor meetings, and convenience for employees.