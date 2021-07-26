News Briefs: LGBTQ job fair; property tax appeal seminar; Clark Atlanta University clears student debt

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will host the second annual Virtual LGBTQ Opportunity Fair, Thursday, July 29 from 10 a.m. – 1p.m. The event will feature live video interviews with some of Atlanta’s foremost employers, as well as complimentary resume building, financial literacy, path to homeownership and other resources specific to the needs of the LGBTQ community. Participants are encouraged to register early to take advantage of the pre-fair resources including workshops and webinars. More than 1,000 job openings are available, ranging from entry, mid, and management levels. A variety of sectors are represented, including retail, education, consulting, banking, and more. Some employers will do on-the-spot interviewing and hiring. To register, visit https://atlgbtq.atlantaga.gov/opportunity.

District 5 Council member Natalyn Archibong and Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael Julian Bond are hosting a free seminar Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m. on the Fulton County property tax assessment appeal process. Participants can join in-person at The Village Theater, via Zoom, or by phone. Attorneys from Atlanta Legal Aid Society will provide support during the seminar and help guide Fulton County homeowners through the appeal process. Fulton County property owners must file 2021 appeals no later than August 5, 2021 if they feel their assessment is wrong or unfair. The seminar will help homeowners understand their property tax statement, the right to appeal, and the options available for appealing assessments. Registration is requested and required to participate via Zoom. In-person space is limited to the first 125 entrants and free parking is available. The theater is located steps away from the King Memorial MARTA station. For more information or to register for the seminar by phone, contact (678) 209-6847 or email narchibong@atlantaga.gov.

Clark Atlanta University has cleared all student account balances for 2020 and the spring and summer semesters of 2021. Clark Atlanta President George T. French Jr. said in in a letter to students the debt clearance was to thank students for continuing their education during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The past two academic years have been emotionally and financially challenging for you and your families due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” French wrote. “I understand. That is why I am personally thankful for your resilience, perseverance, and ‘find a way or make one’ attitudes.”