News Briefs: Krispy Kreme burns again; Disco Kroger’s last boogie; Cook Park ribbon cutting

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department was on scene at the Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after another fire broke out in the shuttered doughnut shop. Flames were showing through the roof when the trucks arrived, but firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly. The Krispy Kreme has been closed since mid-February when an arson attack gutted the interior. A suspect is still being sought by authorities. AFRD said the cause for this fire is under investigation. The Krispy Kreme has been serving up doughnuts at the location for nearly 60 years. Former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal made headlines when he bought the franchise location in 2016. O’Neal has pledged to rebuild the shop.

Buckhead’s Disco Kroger shopping center is losing its landmark anchor tenant, according to a report from Reporter Newspapers. A renovation planned for the Piedmont Peachtree Crossing shopping center will demolish the grocery store and Kroger is not expected to return as a tenant. Regency Centers, which owns the shopping plaza, said at a July 7 meeting of the Buckhead’s Development Review Committee that another supermarket will open at the center, but he did not name which one. The Kroger got its “disco” nickname for the famous Limelight dance club that once occupied the site in the 1980s.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held July 7 for the 16-acred Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Vine City, just west of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Filled with water features, elevated walkways, a playground, basketball courts, and greenspace, the park will also feature statues and plaques dedicated to peacemakers including Martin Luther King Jr., Andrew Young, Julian Bond, and John Lewis, whose statue was unveiled during the ceremony. The park will also eventually be home to a library housing C.T. Vivian’s 12,000 books on African American history and civil rights. The park also acts as a stormwater management in the flood-prone neighborhood.