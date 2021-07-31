New Restaurant Radar: Serena-Pastifico, Amore e Amore, Saint-Germain, and more

Serena Pastificio is now serving Italian cuisine with homemade pasta at Colony Square in Midtown. Find out more at serena-pastificio.com.

The owners of Il Localino have reopened under a new name Amore e Amore at 467 N. Highland Ave. in Inman Park serving up classic Italian. See the menu at amoreeamore.com.

Ponce City Market favorite Saint-Germain has opened a new bakery and café at The Interlock, 1115 Howell Mill Rd., in West Midtown serving up French pastries, grilled sandwiches, quiches, and soups. Find out more at facebook.com/saintgermainfrenchbakery.

Incoming



Chattahoochee Food Works: Selvasana, Grub Truck Stop, and Delilah’s Everyday Soul are the latest concepts announced for the food hall. (Fall)

MUJ?: Castellucci Hospitality Group’s latest venture will have sushi and more. (Fall)