New Restaurant Radar: Politan Row, Hippin Hops Brewery, Lucian Books & Wine and more

Colony Square’s new food hall, Politan Row, is now open with Bar Politan, Belli Pizzeria, Bun Mi Grill, Federal Burger, Gekko, Locale Cafe, Pretty Little Tacos, Tandoori Pizza & Wings, Unbelibubble, and YOM. Details at colonysquare.com/politan-row.

Hippin Hops Brewery & Oyster Bar, the first Black-owned brewery in Georgia, is now open at 1308 Glenwood Ave. Grab a brew with some smoked gouda oysters or an alligator po’boy. Find out more at hippinhopsbrewery.com.

Cozy up with a book while selecting from more than 200 bottles and 15 wines by the glass along with small, shareable plates at Lucian Books & Wine. This unique Buckhead spot is at 3005 Peachtree Road. Find out more at lucianbooksandwine.com.

Decatur is home to the second outpost of Hattie Marie’s Texas Style BBQ and Cajun Kitchen at 130 Clairmont Ave. Find out more at hattiemariesbarbecue.com.

Velvet Taco has a second location at The Interlock in West Midtown, 1115 Howell Mill Rd. Menu favorites include Spicy Tikka Chicken, Korean Fried Rice and Mexi-Cali Shrimp Tacos. Details at velvettaco.com.

Incoming

5Church: Second location coming to 3379 Peachtree Road in Buckhead. (Fall)

Saint-Germain: Ponce City Market favorite opening second location in Buckhead Village. (Late summer)

Epicurean Atlanta: Midtown culinary themed hotel will have three places to wine and dine: Aerial Kitchen & Bar, Office Bar and Reverence. (Late fall)