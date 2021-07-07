Man stabbed to death during fight on Peachtree Street in Midtown

A man involved in fight at the corner of Peachtree and 12th streets in Midtown was stabbed to death on the sidewalk this afternoon, according to Atlanta Police.

Witnesses said two men were in a physical altercation outside the Bank of American building around 12:30 p.m. The suspect, who was waiting for police at the nearby Panera restaurant, has been detained by police.

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect. Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the altercation and it the fatal stabbing was self-defense.

Police have blocked off the intersection and are advising motorists and pedestrians to find an alternate route.

The incident comes just a week after an APD officer shot during an altercation at the Solace on Peachtree apartments just a few blocks away.