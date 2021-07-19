In the Mix: Songs of Summer from Johnny’s Hideaway

Iconic Buckhead nightclub Johnny’s Hideaway is helping patrons dance the night (and days) away with a new “Songs of Summer” playlist on Spotify to get you in the warm-weather mood.

Curated by the club’s DJs Spencer Pearson and Greg Picciano, the duo picked songs from every decade that keep Johnny’s dance floor packed until the wee hours. This playlist will appeal to the over-50 crowd as well as late-night bar hoppers in their 20s and 30s.

From Katy Perry and Kid Rock to Katrina and the Waves and King Harvest, press play and put on your dancing shoes. And be sure to read the feature on Johnny’s Hideaway in our sister publication, Atlanta Senior Life, at this link.