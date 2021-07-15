Construction complete at Colony Square revamp after four years of work

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hoar Construction has completed construction on the redevelopment of Colony Square in Midtown.

Over the past four years, Hoar completed a 200,000-square-foot renovation of two existing buildings (100 and 400), the ground-up construction of a new building featuring the IPIC cinema and Politan Row food hall, and two new Class A office buildings with street-level retail (300 and 500).

Hoar broke ground on the project in October of 2017, and eventually demolished 240,000 square feet of existing enclosed mall space. The total redevelopment included 940,000 square feet of Class A office space and 160,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space.

“I admire the tenacity of our team to adapt and work around challenging conditions to ensure this project was delivered at a quality befitting of one of Atlanta’s most renowned landmarks,” Chad Holland, senior project manager at Hoar, said in a media statement. “Completing a multifaceted project of this nature is never an easy feat, and the open and honest communication we enjoyed with all parties was integral to achieving this milestone. We were fortunate to work with such dedicated partners who fostered a spirit of collaboration and congratulate NAP [North American Properties] on transforming their creative vision for Colony Square into reality.”

“Hoar has one of the best construction teams in the region; their meticulous attention to detail, problem solving attitude and willingness to be a partner, not just a hired hand, are just a few of the many reasons we love working with the firm,” said Mike Lant, senior vice president of development at NAP. “For more than five decades, Colony Square has been a valuable asset to Midtown Atlanta, and with Hoar’s assistance, we’ve been able to reimagine the project to ensure it remains relevant to our guests, residents and office workers over the next five decades and beyond.”