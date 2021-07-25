City closes public pools for ‘operational assessment’ after shooting, rise in COVID-19 cases

The City of Atlanta closed all of its outdoor public pools on Sunday without offering a clear reason for the decision.

The closure comes on the heels of a shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old at the city operated Anderson Park pool in northwest Atlanta on Saturday, According to the police report, an argument escalated into gunfire. The name of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

Many speculated on social media that the closure was due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported last week that the 7-day increase in the number of positive cases was up to 950 – the highest since April. Only 38% of the state has been full vaccinated, according to state health officials.

The city released a statement on Sunday afternoon, but offered no clarification on the closure.

“The Department of Parks and Recreation is completing an operational assessment of all City of Atlanta outdoor pools at this time. Out of an abundance of caution for our residents and staff, it remains necessary to keep the pools closed until further notice. These closures are for the outdoor pools managed by the City of Atlanta and does not affect indoor natatoriums or splashpads.”

Further information on locations and hours for indoor natatoriums and splashpads can be found at this link.