CHRIS 180 breaks ground on new Westside home for longtime resident, young mothers

CHRIS 180, an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing trauma-informed holistic health services to children, youth and families, held a groundbreaking ceremony to announce the launch of a project to stabilize families on Atlanta’s Westside.

CHRIS 180 partnered with the MicroLife Institute to construct a single-family home in the Washington Park neighborhood for Deborah Glover, a 71-year-old woman who has lived in the area for decades, in a shed without water or electricity.

Glover connected with CHRIS 180 through its Community Health Worker program at the Westside Empowerment Center. After staff members met with Glover and learned about her situation, the CHRIS 180 team explored options with her – one of which was micro-living. Due to Glover’s passion for her community and mentoring, she suggested that she could help young mothers in the community who needed a safe place to live.

CHRIS 180’s Chief Operating Officer, Cindy Simpson, and MicroLife Institute teamed up to draw up plans for a new home that Glover could share with young mothers in need. At any given time, up to two single mothers and their children will live in the Glover home, and receive wraparound support from CHRIS 180 and guidance from Glover as they transition to a better life.

“Through this home on the Westside, young mothers will have a steppingstone as they transition to permanent housing,” said Kathy Colbenson, LMFT, President and Chief Executive Officer of CHRIS 180. “Our goal is to provide stability for children, youth, families and legacy residents on the Westside and strengthen the community. We see, in this project, a model of micro-living and community that can be replicated to help address the problem of homelessness. This includes supporting neighborhood leaders like Ms. Glover who can help us expand our care throughout the community.”

The groundbreaking was held at 981 Ashby Terrace where construction is underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Funding for the Glover project was provided by Atlanta Women’s Health Group, Amerigroup Community Care, Georgia Power and Westside Future Fund. Generous donations were also given by friends and family of Cindy Simpson in honor of her late wife, Lisa Galm.