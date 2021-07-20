Centennial Yards releases updated master plan

Centennial Yards, the $5 billion development rising in the area formerly known as The Gulch across from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, has released an updated master plan for the site.

U.K.-based Foster + Partner recently joined the project’s design team and closely studied the city grid of the surrounding neighborhoods to create a more walkable environment.

According to a media release, the developers listened to feedback on its previous master plan and tweaked the design to connect with the surrounding city blocks and neighborhoods. Centennial Yards is now being designed to blend with adjacent communities in style and scale, according to the developers.

The unveiling of the updated master site plan coincides with the the latest Special Administrative Permit (SAP) application being submitted to the city for the mixed-used development of homes, offices, hotels, retail and more.

“Every great city has a great downtown – where employees want to work, tourists want to visit and, most importantly, residents want to live,” said Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards Company, in the media statement. “With this SAP submittal, the goal is to enable the infrastructure work and lay the groundwork to support vertical development.”

In late April, an event was held to mark the beginning of infrastructure work on the site, as well as a ribbon cutting for The Lofts at Centennial Yards South.

For more information about Centennial Yards, visit www.centennialyards.com.