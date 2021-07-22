Buckhead cityhood, affordable housing main topics at mayoral candidate forum

Five of Atlanta’s mayoral candidates spoke out against the possibility of Buckhead cityhood at a forum held July 21.

That was just one of the topics during the Wednesday night forum, hosted by the Upper Westside Community Improvement District and Northwest Community Alliance. Watch the event here.

The candidates in attendance included former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, City Council President Felicia Moore, Councilmember Andre Dickens, Councilmember Antonio Brown, and attorney Sharon Gay. Other candidates have filed to run for mayor but weren’t at the event. Qualifying takes place Aug. 17-20.

The Buckhead cityhood movement has ignited over the past year. A group called the Buckhead City Committee is calling for an independent city due to issues like the recent spike of violent crime. The committee hopes, through the state legislature, to get a referendum on the 2022 ballot so Buckhead residents can vote whether to secede.

Another discussion centered around affordable housing, a big topic in Buckhead where rents and home prices continue to soar. A past study has revealed that the majority of people who work in Buckhead can’t afford to live there, which exacerbates the area’s traffic congestion.

