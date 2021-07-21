Back To School: Classes for public school students resume in August

It’s back to the books for metro Atlanta students, with city and county public schools resuming classes for the 2021-22 academic year in August.



While students will be back in classrooms, many parents have opted to keep their kids virtual as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Some districts will also require masks for students and staff.

Atlanta Public Schools

The new school year kicks off Thursday, Aug. 5 for classroom and virtual learning. Keep in mind that APS has adopted a new bell schedule with elementary schools in session from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; middle school from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.; and high school from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. APS is still determining if masks will be required for students and staff. The annual Back-To-School Bash is set for Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the World Congress Center. where students can get a free backpack, schedules, and more. For more information, visit atlantapublicschools.us.

City Schools of Decatur

Decatur’s public schools will resume Tuesday, Aug. 3. Decaturish.com reported that CSD will be the only school system in metro Atlanta requiring mandatory masks for all students and staff. For more information, visit csdecatur.net.

Fulton County Schools

The new school year starts on Monday, Aug. 9, for thousands of children in Fulton County. FCS is launching F.A.V.E (Fulton Academy of Virtual Excellence) as a new full-time option for students who want to learn at home. A decision on masks has not been made. A Back-To-School Fair and Pep Rally is July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both Banneker High School and North Springs High School. For more information, visit fultonschools.org.

DeKalb County Schools

DeKalb public schools are back in session on Monday, Aug. 2. Middle school and high schools will require masks for students and staff. A Back-To-Schoo Drive-Thru will be held July 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at three locations for free supplies, meal distribution and COVID-19 vaccinations. For more information, visit DeKalbSchoolsGA.org.