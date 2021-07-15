Atlanta Police seek public’s help in finding suspects wanted in homicide, assault and armed robbery cases

As the city’s crime wave continues, the Atlanta Police are seeking the public’s help in finding suspects in two separate homicides, an aggravated assault case, and an armed robbery at an ATM.

Anyone with information on the identity of suspects in the public calls below should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com.There are potential cash rewards available for information.

APD and MARTA police have also announced they’ve made arrests in several other crimes in the city.

RAPPER MURDERED: Atlanta Police homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest in the June 22 shooting death of rapper Malik Campbell (aka Mill Tick3t) at The Prato apartments in Old Fourth Ward. In that incident, Campbell was killed and Deandre Porterfield, 35, was wounded. Two people shown in the photos above were seen near the crime and homicide detectives are working to identify them.



DOWNTOWN SHOOTING DEATH: APD homicide investigators are also seeking assistance in identifying a male suspect and a female person of interest. The female in the photos above appears to be accompanying a male suspect who was involved in a July 9 shooting death at 20 Broad Street in Downtown. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The male was not alert, not conscious but breathing and was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT: The public’s help is also needed in identifying the suspect in a June 28, aggravated assault at 1305 Oakland Dr. SW. At approximately 7:36PM, APD officers were dispatched to a call of a dispute with a weapon. Upon arrival, the victim advised officers that a juvenile was asked to leave the location and after doing so, he later returned with several acquaintances. One of the males that arrived with the juvenile engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim. During the dispute, the male produced a handgun which he fired once into the air and a second time in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported. The male with the handgun was last seen wearing a red shirt and red shorts as shown in the photo at right.

ATM ARMED ROBBERY: The APD robbery unit is seeking assistance locating a male suspect involved in a June 29 armed robbery at 3235 Peachtree Road. The suspect can be seen in the photo above. Around 2 a.m., officers met with a female victim who stated she was robbed at gunpoint. She was not injured during the incident. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was depositing cash into the ATM at the location when an armed male suspect (shown in the picture at left) emerged from the backseat of a white vehicle and approached her. The suspect demanded the victim’s cash while pointing the firearm at her. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the white vehicle.

BODY FOUND IN PEACHTREE CREEK: APD are also working to determine the identity of a body discovered July 13 in Peachtree Creek. APD said officers responded to a call at 2300 Peachtree Road in Buckhead around 4:48 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were advised that a human body had been located in a nearby creek. Neither the sex nor race of the person located could be identified an APD spokesman said.. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office and homicide investigators were called to the scene. No other information was provided by APD at this time.

ARMED ROBBERY ARRESTS: APD made several in a series of armed robberies that occurred in Virginia-Highland and Buckhead. Between the dates of July 8 and July 12, officers responded to five separate armed robbery calls in Zones 2 and 6. Investigators quickly determined that all of the robberies had been committed by the same group of suspects. On July 12, after the latest robbery, officers located the carjacked vehicle along with the vehicle that the suspects were described to be operating in southeast Atlanta. Several resources responded to the scene to assist and officers were ultimately able to take four suspects into custody without incident (three of them being juveniles). Investigators also recovered a firearm.

MARTA SHOOTING ARREST: The MARTA Police Department arrested and charged Victor Edward Williams Jr., 27, with a shooting that took place on the eastbound platform at the Five Points Station on July 5. Williams turned himself in today at the MARTA Police Central Precinct, escorted by his attorney.

Reporter Newspapers Editor Amy Wenk contributed to this report.