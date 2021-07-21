Atlanta History Center hosting Olympic watch party, exhibition

The Tokyo Olympic Games kick off this week, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

To celebrate, the Atlanta History Center is hosting free watch parties, a virtual author talk and an ongoing exhibit.

Wednesday, July 21: Join a virtual conversation at 7 p.m. with Randal Roark and Michael Dobbins, authors of “Atlanta’s Olympic Resurgence.” They will discuss how Atlanta leveraged the benefits of the Centennial Games to become a city of international prominence. Register here.

Friday, July 23: The public is invited to a watch party for the Tokyo Opening Ceremony, beginning at 7 a.m. Those who attend will receive free admission to the history center until 1 p.m., along with free coffee and light snacks. Register here.

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Come watch the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Paralympics Games, beginning at 7 a.m. Attendees will get free admission until 1 p.m., along with coffee and light snacks. Register here.

Ongoing: The history center has an ongoing exhibit about the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Called “Atlanta ’96,” the display recounts news stories and memories of the city’s Olympic history. There’s also a special presentation in the Rountree Visual Vault that showcases torches from every Olympic Games, as well as a variety of artifacts and mascots from the Paralympic Games. Find more info here.