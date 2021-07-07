Atlanta City Council supports new firetrucks, accepts police vehicle donation

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Tuesday expressing support for the city’s plan to acquire new fire engines and ladder trucks for the Atlanta Fire Department.

The city plans to buy three new tractor-drawn aerial fire truck apparatus and three new 1,500 gallons per minute (GPM) pumpers in fiscal year 2022 and an additional two new tractor-drawn aerial fire truck apparatus and three new 1,500 GPM pumpers in fiscal year 2023 for the use and benefit of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

The need for new vehicles was highlighted by local media and Walter Bell, founder of nonprofit ATL Cares, who reported multiple non-working apparatus and in one instance, a disabled ladder truck having to be hauled away from a fire scene in Morningside.

Other items approved Tuesday include:

• A resolution authorizing the acceptance of the donation of 10 2021 Ford Explorers, valued at approximately $579,929, from the Atlanta Police Foundation to augment the Atlanta Police Department’s presence throughout the city.

• A resolution authorizing the acceptance of the donation of a 2020 Ford Transit Van valued at $38,250, from the Atlanta Police Foundation on behalf of the Atlanta Police Department to be used as an additional police vehicle for the Police Athletic League (“PAL”)/COPS/At-Promise Centers.

• A resolution authorizing the execution of a lighting equipment study agreement between the City of Atlanta and Georgia Power regarding the number, location, and quality of outdoor lighting poles, lights, and related assets on behalf of the Atlanta Department of Transportation and authorizing the chief financial officer to remit payment to Georgia Power in an amount not to exceed $750,000.

• A resolution to expand the boundaries of the Westside/Howell Mill Community Improvement District (CID) to include additional parcels located on the border in Council District 9.

• A resolution authorizing the submission of a Fiscal Year 2021 U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity \ grant in an amount not to exceed $1 million for planning of The Stitch, a proposal to cap part of the Downtown Connector with new greenspace.

• A communication appointing Balram Bheodari to serve as the aviation general manager for the City of Atlanta.

• A resolution to appoint Council member Michael Julian Bond to serve as a member of Atlanta- Fulton County Committee to help develop a framework to assist the Fulton County Sheriff with severe overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail. This item was immediately adopted.

Items were introduced to be considered in committee next week including:

• A resolution urging the Georgia General Assembly to amend state law to add all-terrain vehicles (“ATVs”) to the list of vehicles requiring registration and licensing.

• An ordinance authorizing a donation in an amount not to exceed $25,000 from the District 12 carry forward account to the Atlanta Police Foundation to purchase security cameras for use in the district. Councilmember Howard Shook, who represents Buckhead, introduced legislation during Tuesday’s Atlanta City Council meeting requiring new commercial and multi-family buildings to have cameras cover the structure’s public access points for pedestrians and vehicles. The cameras must be tied into the Atlanta Police Department’s Video Integration Center.

• An ordinance authorizing a donation in an amount not to exceed $6,500 from the District 12 carry forward account to the Atlanta Police Foundation to purchase security cameras for the Pittman Park Project.

• An ordinance to amend Part III (Code of Ordinances-Land Development Code), Appendix B (Electrical Code Amendments), Chapter I (Administration), to create a new Section 101.10 to require the installation of infrastructure for exterior security cameras in certain buildings throughout the city.