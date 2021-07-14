Art of Banksy exhibition moving to Underground Atlanta

“The Art of Banksy: Without Limits” exhibition is moving to Underground Atlanta for its opening this fall.

Originally set for the Westside Cultural Arts Center, which is currently hosting the Sistine Chapel exhibit, the presenters decided to make a venue change due to “strong interest” in tickets. The show will run Sept. 3 to Jan. 9.

The exhibition of work by the famed British street artist has generated controversy, some of it by Banksy himself, who has disavowed similar shows around the world.

The Atlanta event is set to include more than 140 of the artist’s works such as his certificated original works, prints on different kinds of materials, photos, sculptures, murals, installations, digital installations and a video mapping show created specifically for the run.

Tickets start at $29.20 available now through ArtOfBanksy.com. All tickets purchased previously for the Westside Cultural Arts Center remain valid for the confirmed time – only the venue has changed.

“Due to strong interest for tickets to ‘The Art of Banksy: Without Limits,’ we decided to relocate to Underground Atlanta so that more fans will have access to the artists’ works in a larger presentation space with more parking and public transportation options as well as an adjacent hotel,” said exhibition presenter Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Global Entertainment.