A Taste of Summerhill: The revitalized neighborhood has become a foodie destination 

Summerhill is home to a variety of restaurants and food shops that share the same grounded, Intown feel as the neighborhood. You can find everything from well-loved basics – like Southern barbecue, hot dogs and pizza – to specialty beers, desserts and ice cream.

Here’s a sampling of the hot spots in Summerhill for foodies. Be sure to check their websites for details like vegetarian and vegan options, when their open and plans for dine-in service to resume.

Main Courses

Hot Dog Pete’s

25 Georgia Ave.

(470) 369-6777, hotdogpetes.com

These are high-end hot dogs. The wieners are custom blended by Fritz’s Smoked Meats and Superior Sausage in Kansas City, and the brioche buns are freshly baked at Alon’s Bakery. There’s a vegetarian option, as well as meat sauce choices, side dishes, shakes and floats.

JD’s Summerhill Variety Deli

559 Martin St.

(678) 973-2531, jdssummerhillvarietydeli.business.site

JD’s is primarily a convenience store, and what could be more convenient than picking up a good meal while shopping? Neighbors report that the food has strong Caribbean flavors, and they say that the jerk chicken egg rolls are a favorite.

Junior’s Pizza

77 Georgia Ave.

(404) 549-7147, juniorspizzaatl.com

The secret to the success of Junior’s Pizza is their quality ingredients and premium toppings brought together for unique recipes sold at reasonable prices. That’s what helped the New York-style pizzeria grow from its humble beginnings as a pop-up in 2017.

Little Bear

71 Georgia Ave.

(404) 500-5396, littlebearatl.com

The menu changes weekly at this New American farm-to-table restaurant that’s open Wednesdays through Sundays. The “Little Bar” offerings include wine, beer and handcrafted cocktails. Check them out on Instagram at @LITTLEBEARATL for the latest news and menus.

Maepole

72 Georgia Ave.

(404) 907-4355, maepole.com

A quick-serve Southern menu is featured at Maepole, with seasonal dishes in a build-your-own format. Diners choose a base, sides, protein (optional) and sauces from a variety of fresh, tasty options.

Talat Market

112 Ormond St.

(404) 257-6255, talatmarketatl.com

Another pop-up success story is Talat Market; ‘talat’ means ‘market’ in Thai. Owners Parnass Savang and Rod Lassiter bring together Thai techniques and ingredients sourced here in Georgia. Even the cocktails blend classic Thai ingredients with local produce.

Wood’s Chapel BBQ

85 Georgia Ave.

(404) 522-3000, woodschapelbbq.com

Woods Chapel BBQ opened in 2019 and was named for one of the first churches to serve the Summerhill community after the Civil War. The restaurant uses traditional wood-fired pits for an extensive menu that includes whole hog, prime brisket, salmon and turkey.

Drinks and Treats

Halfway Crooks Beer

60 Georgia Ave.

(678) 705-5530, halfwaycrooks.beer

This local brewery is known for its well-balanced beer selection – and for the rooftop seating area that’s heated in cool weather. Some foods are also offered – like burgers, poutine and pretzels – but the beer is the star of the show here.

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

33 Georgia Ave.

(470) 369-6800, herodoughnutsandbuns.com

From its original outpost in Birmingham, Alabama, Hero Doughnuts has broken into new territories, including Summerhill. The shop is known for its delicious brioche-style yeast doughnuts, but the expanded menu includes breakfast, burgers, sandwiches and salads.

The Little Tart Bakeshop

68 Georgia Ave.

(404) 348-4797, xt. 3, littletartatl.com

The French-inspired Little Tart Bakeshop chose Summerhill for its first stand-alone location. There’s a full espresso menu alongside a bakery case filled with delectable, freshly-baked pastries.

Big Softie

66 Georgia Ave.

bigsoftieatl.com

Big Softie uses local Georgia dairy and organic cane sugar to create their soft serve ice cream. Their sister company, The Little Tart Bakeshop, makes the toppings and waffle cones in-house.

Coming Soon

More restaurants are scheduled to come to Georgia Avenue’s restaurant row. D Boca N Boca plans to open at 39 Georgia Ave. The taqueria and gastropub will feature authentic Mexican fare and a full bar. Also, Summerhillatl.com reports that How Crispy will fill the space at 71B Georgia Ave. in late August or early September. How Crispy is known for crispy chicken sandwiches but plans to serve other items as well. There will be limited seating, since it’s primarily designed for take-out.