14-year-old shot and killed in ‘melee’ that included 50 teens

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night after a “melee” involving nearly 50 teenagers, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Two other teens were injured during the incident that occurred in the 600 block of McAfee Street at the Centennial Place apartments.

Police said a 17-year-old carrying two handguns was detained by officers after the incident, but whether he’s the suspect is still being investigated.

APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said during a press conference that most of the teens had arrived at the incident on scooters around 10 p.m., but said the cause of the fight was unknown.

The 14-year-old victim was transported to Grady Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The other injured teens, aged 14 and 15, were taken the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with minor injuries.

Hampton encouraged any of the teens who were involved in the brawl to call APD – even anonymously – to give more information about the incident. Those with information can call (404) 577-8477. Tipsters could receive a $2,000 reward.